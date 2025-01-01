Menu
Turn every drive into an experience with this 2023 GMC Sierra Elevation 4WD. Its 5.3L V8 engine delivers impressive power, while features like 6-passenger seating, heated and power-adjustable seats, and automatic climate control keep every ride comfortable. Stay connected with Bluetooth and Wireless Phone Projection on the 13.4" GMC Premium Display, complemented by a 12.3" digital driver display. Safety comes first with Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, and Following Distance Indicator. Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

116,486 KM

$51,100

+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION 4WD | 5.3L ENG/HEAT PWR SEAT/13.4" DISP

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION 4WD | 5.3L ENG/HEAT PWR SEAT/13.4" DISP

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

$51,100

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,486KM
VIN 3GTUUCED5PG128338

  • Exterior Colour TITANIUM RUSH;JET BLACK CLOTH
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 116,486 KM

Turn every drive into an experience with this 2023 GMC Sierra Elevation 4WD. Its 5.3L V8 engine delivers impressive power, while features like 6-passenger seating, heated and power-adjustable seats, and automatic climate control keep every ride comfortable. Stay connected with Bluetooth and Wireless Phone Projection on the 13.4" GMC Premium Display, complemented by a 12.3" digital driver display. Safety comes first with Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, and Following Distance Indicator.

Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?

- An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience!
- Exceeding our loyal customer's expectations since 1963
- 4.5 Google star rating (with 2,175+ customer reviews)
- Cargurus Top-rated Dealer 2025 Award
- Cargurus Top Value Dealer 2025 Award
- Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence!
- Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed!
- We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!)
- Multilingual staff (many languages spoken)
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!
- In-store restaurant: fresh daily menu





We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

$51,100

+ taxes & licensing>

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2023 GMC Sierra 1500