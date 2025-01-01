Menu
2023 Honda Civic

61,711 KM

Details Features

$27,980

+ tax & licensing
12487498

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
61,711KM
VIN 2HGFE2F56PH109645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 61,711 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

Buy From Home Available

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

