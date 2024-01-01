$48,980+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V
Touring Hybrid 4WD
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$48,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,500KM
VIN 2HKRS6H92PH205341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Leather w/ Orange Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA05341
- Mileage 4,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Premium Paint Charge
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
