Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Honda CR-V

12,000 KM

Details Features

$39,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Honda CR-V

EX-L 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Honda CR-V

EX-L 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
12,000KM
VIN 2HKRS4H73PH115196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Canyon River Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UBPA15196
  • Mileage 12,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect XLT w/o 2nd Row or Rear Door Glass for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Ford Transit Connect XLT w/o 2nd Row or Rear Door Glass 156,547 KM $18,980 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 FWD XLE for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Toyota RAV4 FWD XLE 11,498 KM $24,980 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT 59,035 KM $26,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

Contact Seller
2023 Honda CR-V