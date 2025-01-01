Menu
2023 Honda CR-V

35,335 KM

Details Features

$38,980

+ taxes & licensing
EX-L 4WD

EX-L 4WD

12613657

2023 Honda CR-V

EX-L 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,335 KM
VIN 2HKRS4H78PH105344

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  Interior Colour Black Leather
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 4UBPA05344
  Mileage 35,335 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

