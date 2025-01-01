$38,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Honda CR-V
EX-L 4WD
2023 Honda CR-V
EX-L 4WD
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,335KM
VIN 2HKRS4H78PH105344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UBPA05344
- Mileage 35,335 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Premium Paint Charge
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L 4WD 35,335 KM $38,980 + tax & lic
2024 Volkswagen Jetta Highline 1.5 T 8Sp at w/Tip 25,967 KM $31,480 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport CVT 67,367 KM $28,480 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$38,980
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2023 Honda CR-V