-34,200km -One owner -BC local -Naturally aspirated 2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 158HP -CVT -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wired AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Cloth seats -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Sunroof -Full LED headlights -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2023 Honda HR-V

34,193 KM

Details Description

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda HR-V

Sport 4WD

12743934

2023 Honda HR-V

Sport 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
34,193KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H54PM101066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Sport Black Fabric
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA01066
  • Mileage 34,193 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

