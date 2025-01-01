Menu
2023 Honda HR-V

47,001 KM

Details Features

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda HR-V

EX-L Navi 4WD CVT

13145608

2023 Honda HR-V

EX-L Navi 4WD CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,001KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H74PM100405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA00405
  • Mileage 47,001 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2023 Honda HR-V