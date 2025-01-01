$31,980+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda HR-V
EX-L Navi 4WD CVT
2023 Honda HR-V
EX-L Navi 4WD CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,001KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H74PM100405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA00405
- Mileage 47,001 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Premium Paint Charge
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
$31,980
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2023 Honda HR-V