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2023 Honda HR-V

37,089 KM

Details Features

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Honda HR-V

EX-L Navi 4WD CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14090559

2023 Honda HR-V

EX-L Navi 4WD CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
37,089KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H70PM100689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA00689
  • Mileage 37,089 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$33,495

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2023 Honda HR-V