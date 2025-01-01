$45,480+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,480
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,996KM
VIN 5FNRL6H83PB502203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Lthr Perforated w/ Seat Piping
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UEBA02203
- Mileage 73,996 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
