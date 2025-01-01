Menu
<p>Please check out our website <a href=https://milani.biz/>https://milani.biz/ </a>for Carfax information.</p><p>Looking for a sleek and efficient sedan thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Feast your eyes on this gently used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This stylish sedan combines modern design with impressive fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. The Elantra Preferred offers a comfortable and well-appointed interior, designed to make every drive a pleasure.</p><p>This Elantra Preferred is a front-wheel-drive sedan equipped with a smooth and efficient Variable Transmission (CVT). You can be sure youll be enjoying your drive with the peace of mind that comes with a reliable vehicle. Its a four-door sedan, offering ample space for both passengers and cargo. This Elantra Preferred is ready to impress with its blend of practicality, style, and advanced features.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel-sipping Efficiency:</strong> Experience impressive gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Smooth CVT Transmission:</strong> Enjoy seamless gear changes and a refined driving experience.</li><li><strong>Modern Design:</strong> Turn heads with the Elantras contemporary and eye-catching exterior.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Appreciate the comfortable cabin, offering plenty of room for both passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing youre in a dependable and well-engineered vehicle.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Location

Auto BC Financing

1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Used
CALL
VIN KMHLM4AG7PU568197

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

