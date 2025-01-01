$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
Auto BC Financing
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Please check out our website https://milani.biz/ for Carfax information.
Looking for a sleek and efficient sedan that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Feast your eyes on this gently used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This stylish sedan combines modern design with impressive fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. The Elantra Preferred offers a comfortable and well-appointed interior, designed to make every drive a pleasure.
This Elantra Preferred is a front-wheel-drive sedan equipped with a smooth and efficient Variable Transmission (CVT). You can be sure you'll be enjoying your drive with the peace of mind that comes with a reliable vehicle. It's a four-door sedan, offering ample space for both passengers and cargo. This Elantra Preferred is ready to impress with its blend of practicality, style, and advanced features.
Here are five features that make this 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred a standout:
- Fuel-sipping Efficiency: Experience impressive gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
- Smooth CVT Transmission: Enjoy seamless gear changes and a refined driving experience.
- Modern Design: Turn heads with the Elantra's contemporary and eye-catching exterior.
- Spacious Interior: Appreciate the comfortable cabin, offering plenty of room for both passengers and cargo.
- Reliable Performance: Drive with confidence knowing you're in a dependable and well-engineered vehicle.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Auto BC Financing
