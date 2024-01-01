Menu
-42,261km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 146HP -FWD -A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Steering wheel audio controls -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Fog lamps -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2023 Kia Seltos

42,261 KM

$24,980

+ tax & licensing
Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Used
42,261KM
VIN KNDEP2AA1P7351280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Starbright Yellow (MET)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 42,261 KM

Vehicle Description

-42,261km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 146HP -FWD -A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Steering wheel audio controls -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Fog lamps -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Starbright Yellow (MET)

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

