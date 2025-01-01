Menu
2023 Land Rover Defender

35,312 KM

Details Features

$71,980

+ tax & licensing
2023 Land Rover Defender

110 P300 S

12538717

2023 Land Rover Defender

110 P300 S

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$71,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,312KM
VIN SALEJ7EX4P2137144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tasman Blue Met
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 35,312 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Metallic Paint
Front fog lights

Interior

Heated rear seats

Additional Features

SLIDING PANORAMIC ROOF
20inch Full Size Spare Wheel
Premium LED Headlights w/ Signature DRL
Automatic Headlight Levelling
14-way climate electric memory front seats
SOLAR ATTENUATING WINDSCREEN
Air Suspension PCK
Contrast Roof White
Wheels: 20inch (Style 5098)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$71,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

