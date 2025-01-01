$71,980+ tax & licensing
2023 Land Rover Defender
110 P300 S
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$71,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,312KM
VIN SALEJ7EX4P2137144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tasman Blue Met
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 35,312 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Metallic Paint
Front fog lights
Interior
Heated rear seats
Additional Features
SLIDING PANORAMIC ROOF
20inch Full Size Spare Wheel
Premium LED Headlights w/ Signature DRL
Automatic Headlight Levelling
14-way climate electric memory front seats
SOLAR ATTENUATING WINDSCREEN
Air Suspension PCK
Contrast Roof White
Wheels: 20inch (Style 5098)
