2023 Lexus UXh

100 KM

Details Description Features

$52,998

+ tax & licensing
$52,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2023 Lexus UXh

2023 Lexus UXh

UX 250h AWD

2023 Lexus UXh

UX 250h AWD

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$52,998

+ taxes & licensing

100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9449367
  • Stock #: 8UADA65053
  • VIN: JTHP9JBH0P2065053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UADA65053
  • Mileage 100 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Elegance Special Edition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

