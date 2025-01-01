Menu
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2023 Mazda CX-30

42,450 KM

Details Description Features

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-30

GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at

12672783

2023 Mazda CX-30

GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,450KM
VIN 3MVDMBDM5PM538164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black Leather Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTRA38164
  • Mileage 42,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Black interior
SONIC SILVER METALLIC
CX-30 GT AWD T Package
SKYACTIV-G 2.5 T with Dynamic Pressure Turbo

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$30,999

2023 Mazda CX-30