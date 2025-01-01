Menu
Are you looking for an adventure-ready SUV that seamlessly blends rugged capability with refined comfort? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This crossover is ready to elevate your driving experience, whether youre navigating city streets or exploring scenic trails. With a mere 33,000 km on the odometer, this vehicle is practically brand new and ready for many more adventures!

The Mazda CX-50 GT is the perfect companion for the modern Canadian driver. Its athletic stance and premium interior make every journey a pleasure. The All-Wheel Drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition, while the automatic transmission offers smooth and effortless shifting. Youll find yourself eager to get behind the wheel, ready to tackle whatever the road throws your way.

Here are some of the exciting features of this CX-50 GT:

Embrace the Elements: The All-Wheel Drive system provides exceptional grip and control, so you can confidently handle any road condition.
Luxury and Convenience: Sink into the premium interior and enjoy the many features designed for your comfort.
Dynamic Performance: Experience the responsive and engaging driving dynamics that Mazda is known for, making every drive enjoyable.
Modern Technology: Stay connected and entertained with an advanced infotainment system.
Striking Design: Turn heads with the CX-50s bold and sophisticated exterior styling.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Used
33,000KM
VIN 7MMVABDM9PN107556

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

