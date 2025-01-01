Menu
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE350

23,850 KM

Details Features

$64,298

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE350

4MATIC SUV

12430276

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE350

4MATIC SUV

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$64,298

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,850KM
VIN 4JGFB4KB1PA884380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black ARTICO Man-Made Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UIAA84380
  • Mileage 23,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Suspension

Air Suspension

Exterior

Metallic Paint

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE [GLE-23]
PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE [GLE]
NIGHT PACKAGE [GLE]
Intelligent Drive Package-24

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$64,298

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE350