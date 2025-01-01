$64,298+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE350
4MATIC SUV
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE350
4MATIC SUV
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$64,298
+ taxes & licensing
Used
23,850KM
VIN 4JGFB4KB1PA884380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black ARTICO Man-Made Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UIAA84380
- Mileage 23,850 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Suspension
Air Suspension
Exterior
Metallic Paint
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE [GLE-23]
PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE [GLE]
NIGHT PACKAGE [GLE]
Intelligent Drive Package-24
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2018 Subaru WRX STI 4Dr Sport-Tech Pkg w/ Wing Spoiler 6sp 61,500 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
2021 Audi SQ5 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 65,650 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 21,500 KM $71,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$64,298
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE350