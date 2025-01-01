Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KILOMETERS | ONE OWNER Commanding power meets refined luxury in the 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS 63. This stunning 7-passenger 4MATIC® SUV boasts a 4.0L V8 twin-turbo engine, 9-speed auto transmission, and premium features like heated power memory seats, navigation, sunroof, and automatic climate controlall wrapped in a leather interior for sleek style and performance. Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer! WHY CARTER GM BURNABY? - An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience! - Exceeding our loyal customers expectations since 1963 - 4.5 Google star rating with 2,000+ customer reviews - Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection - CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence! - Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed! - We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency - Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!) - Multilingual staff (many languages spoken) - Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a childrens play area! Were here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve! QUESTIONS? GREAT! WEVE GOT ANSWERS! To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW! (Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS

24,187 KM

Details Description

$124,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS

AMG GLS 63 AWD | TURBO ENGINE/SUN ROOF/POWER SEAT

Watch This Vehicle
12654519

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS

AMG GLS 63 AWD | TURBO ENGINE/SUN ROOF/POWER SEAT

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

  1. 12654519
  2. 12654519
  3. 12654519
  4. 12654519
  5. 12654519
  6. 12654519
  7. 12654519
  8. 12654519
  9. 12654519
  10. 12654519
  11. 12654519
  12. 12654519
  13. 12654519
  14. 12654519
  15. 12654519
  16. 12654519
  17. 12654519
  18. 12654519
  19. 12654519
  20. 12654519
  21. 12654519
  22. 12654519
Contact Seller

$124,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,187KM
VIN 4JGFF8KE1PA951548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,187 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KILOMETERS | ONE OWNER
Commanding power meets refined luxury in the 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS 63. This stunning 7-passenger 4MATIC® SUV boasts a 4.0L V8 twin-turbo engine, 9-speed auto transmission, and premium features like heated power memory seats, navigation, sunroof, and automatic climate controlall wrapped in a leather interior for sleek style and performance.

Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?

- An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience!
- Exceeding our loyal customer's expectations since 1963
- 4.5 Google star rating with 2,000+ customer reviews
- Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence!
- Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed!
- We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!)
- Multilingual staff (many languages spoken)
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!

We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS 550 4MATIC AWD SUV| POWER SEAT/FOLD 3RD ROW SEATS for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS 550 4MATIC AWD SUV| POWER SEAT/FOLD 3RD ROW SEATS 164,178 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2 LT FWD | POWER & HEATED SEAT/CRUISE CONTROL for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2 LT FWD | POWER & HEATED SEAT/CRUISE CONTROL 72,466 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Terrain SLE AWD | HEATED SEATS/AC/DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 GMC Terrain SLE AWD | HEATED SEATS/AC/DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL 94,320 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

Call Dealer

604-291-XXXX

(click to show)

604-291-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$124,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS