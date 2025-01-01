$124,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS
AMG GLS 63 AWD | TURBO ENGINE/SUN ROOF/POWER SEAT
Location
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
604-291-2266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 24,187 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KILOMETERS | ONE OWNER
Commanding power meets refined luxury in the 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS 63. This stunning 7-passenger 4MATIC® SUV boasts a 4.0L V8 twin-turbo engine, 9-speed auto transmission, and premium features like heated power memory seats, navigation, sunroof, and automatic climate controlall wrapped in a leather interior for sleek style and performance.
Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!
