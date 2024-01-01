Menu
2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Sprinter 3500 High Roof Cargo Van 170-inch WheelBase 3 Seater Diesel, 4 cylinder high output Turbo 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $76,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $77,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

17 KM

$76,810

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Sprinter 3500 High Roof Cargo Van 170-inch WheelBase 3 Seater Diesel

12051013

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Sprinter 3500 High Roof Cargo Van 170-inch WheelBase 3 Seater Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$76,810

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17KM
VIN W1Y8NC3Y4PP562360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036666
  • Mileage 17 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$76,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter