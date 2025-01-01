Menu
2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170-inch WheelBase, High Roof 15 Passenger Van, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $86,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $87,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

23,377 KM

$86,830

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 170-inch WheelBase

12488971

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 170-inch WheelBase

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$86,830

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,377KM
VIN W1Z4NGHYXPT146802

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,377 KM

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170-inch WheelBase, High Roof 15 Passenger Van, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $86,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $87,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Locking Differential

Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2014 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van Rear Shelving for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van Rear Shelving 164,103 KM $15,790 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Transit 150 Van Low Roof 130 Inches Wheel Base Ladder Rack and Rear Shelving for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Ford Transit 150 Van Low Roof 130 Inches Wheel Base Ladder Rack and Rear Shelving 207,351 KM $20,410 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Express 2500 CARGO VAN for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Chevrolet Express 2500 CARGO VAN 188,652 KM $14,520 + tax & lic

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$86,830

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter