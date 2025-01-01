Menu
2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 170-inch WheelBase with Rear Shelving, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 3 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth, backup camera. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $58,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $58,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

71,618 KM

$58,530

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof 170-inch WheelBase with Rear Shelving

12523044

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof 170-inch WheelBase with Rear Shelving

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$58,530

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,618KM
VIN W1Y40CHYXPT139750

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # BC0037946
  • Mileage 71,618 KM

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 170-inch WheelBase with Rear Shelving, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 3 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth, backup camera. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $58,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $58,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$58,530

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter