2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

35,700 KM

Details Features

$42,997

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev LE S-AWC

11929928

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev LE S-AWC

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$42,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,700KM
VIN JA4T5UA99PZ607520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Labrador Black
  • Interior Colour BLACK FAUX SUEDE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTRA07520
  • Mileage 35,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Freight
Excise Tax
Labrador Black
Black Faux Suede

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

$42,997

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander