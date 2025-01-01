$45,980+ tax & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev SEL S-AWC
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$45,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 30,862 KM
Vehicle Description
-30,862km -One owner -No accident claims -No PST -Plug-in -2.4L 4 cylinder engine paired with a 85kW electric motor to the front and 100kW electric motor to the rear making 248HP -1 speed direct-drive transmission -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -Rear climate control -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wireless AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rearview mirror -Rain sensing wipers -Synthetic leather seats -Heated front and rear seats -Power driver seat with power adjustable lumbar -3rd row seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Panoramic roof -Full LED headlights -Fog lamps -Alloy wheels -Rear parking aid -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
