$43,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev LE S-AWC
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Used
40,750KM
VIN JA4T5UA94PZ604895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Labrador Black
- Interior Colour BLACK FAUX SUEDE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UCBA04895
- Mileage 40,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Labrador Black
Black Faux Suede
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
