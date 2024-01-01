Menu
2023 MMS MS13C Mini Excavator with Enclosed Cab, Gas 13.5 hp Briggs and Stratton engine, front clean up place, rubber tracks, battery night switch, red exterior, black interior. Operating weight: 1000kg $10,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $11,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Details Description

Mini Excavator with Enclosed Cab

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
VIN MS13C23909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2023 MMS MS13C Mini Excavator with Enclosed Cab, Gas 13.5 hp Briggs and Stratton engine, front clean up place, rubber tracks, battery night switch, red exterior, black interior. Operating weight: 1000kg $10,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $11,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

