2023 Mms Ms13c Mini Excavator, 13.5 hp Briggs and Stratton engine, front clean up blade, battery night switch, rubber tracks orange exterior, black. interior. Operating weight: 1000kg $13,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $14,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply).

$13,710

with Enclosed Cab

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$13,710

Used
VIN MS13C23911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Stock # BC0036735
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2023 Mms Ms13c Mini Excavator, 13.5 hp Briggs and Stratton engine, front clean up blade, battery night switch, rubber tracks orange exterior, black. interior. Operating weight: 1000kg $13,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $14,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

