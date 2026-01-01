Menu
2023 Nissan Altima

59,560 KM

Details Features

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Altima

Sedan 2.5 S CVT

13500461

2023 Nissan Altima

Sedan 2.5 S CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,560KM
VIN 1N4BL4BW8PN371323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic Paint
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UIAA71323
  • Mileage 59,560 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Gun Metallic Paint
Charcoal Cloth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2023 Nissan Altima