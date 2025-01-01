Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Tesla Model 3

18,700 KM

Details Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Tesla Model 3

Watch This Vehicle
12307439

2023 Tesla Model 3

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,700KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EAXPF421192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UEBB21192
  • Mileage 18,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

MODEL 3 RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2024 Audi Q4 e-tron 55 quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Audi Q4 e-tron 55 quattro 12,900 KM $56,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model 3 for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Tesla Model 3 18,700 KM $43,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 49,000 KM $37,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2023 Tesla Model 3