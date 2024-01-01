Menu
2023 Tesla Model Y

34,850 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
11937996

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Used
34,850KM
VIN 7SAYGDEF2PF663068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA63068
  • Mileage 34,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Unlisted Item

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

