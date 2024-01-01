$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Tesla Model Y
2023 Tesla Model Y
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,850KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 7SAYGDEF2PF663068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA63068
- Mileage 34,850 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Unlisted Item
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2015 Audi A3 2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic Cab 117,650 KM $18,588 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q8 55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 31,250 KM $64,888 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 52,350 KM $37,888 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2023 Tesla Model Y