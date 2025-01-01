Menu
Account
Sign In
-43,564km -Single 220kW electric motor producing 295HP -1 speed A/T -RWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Navigation system -Wireless phone chargers -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rearview mirror -Rain sensing wipers -Leather seats -Heated and powered front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -Heated rear seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated power folding side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Key card -Panoramic roof -Full LED headlights and taillights -Alloy wheels with aero covers -Front and rear parking aid -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $998**

2023 Tesla Model Y

43,333 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Tesla Model Y

Watch This Vehicle
12862577

2023 Tesla Model Y

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 12862577
  2. 12862577
  3. 12862577
  4. 12862577
  5. 12862577
  6. 12862577
  7. 12862577
  8. 12862577
  9. 12862577
  10. 12862577
  11. 12862577
  12. 12862577
  13. 12862577
  14. 12862577
  15. 12862577
  16. 12862577
  17. 12862577
  18. 12862577
  19. 12862577
  20. 12862577
  21. 12862577
  22. 12862577
  23. 12862577
  24. 12862577
  25. 12862577
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,333KM
VIN LRWYGDFD9PC939542

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 43,333 KM

Vehicle Description

-43,564km -Single 220kW electric motor producing 295HP -1 speed A/T -RWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Navigation system -Wireless phone chargers -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rearview mirror -Rain sensing wipers -Leather seats -Heated and powered front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -Heated rear seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated power folding side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Key card -Panoramic roof -Full LED headlights and taillights -Alloy wheels with aero covers -Front and rear parking aid -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $998**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2022 Volkswagen Jetta Highline 1.5 T 8Sp at w/Tip for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Volkswagen Jetta Highline 1.5 T 8Sp at w/Tip 55,248 KM $23,980 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL AWD 27,377 KM $44,480 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT 30,596 KM $26,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2023 Tesla Model Y