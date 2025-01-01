$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Tesla Model Y
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 43,333 KM
Vehicle Description
-43,564km -Single 220kW electric motor producing 295HP -1 speed A/T -RWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Navigation system -Wireless phone chargers -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rearview mirror -Rain sensing wipers -Leather seats -Heated and powered front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -Heated rear seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated power folding side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Key card -Panoramic roof -Full LED headlights and taillights -Alloy wheels with aero covers -Front and rear parking aid -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $998**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-525-4667