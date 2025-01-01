2023 Toyota Corolla

$32,980+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver (Met)
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UIAA13659
- Mileage 42,670 KM
Vehicle Description
-42,837km -No accident claims -BC local -Naturally aspirated 1.8L 4 cylinder engine combined with an electric motor that powers the rear wheels making 138HP -CVT -AWD -A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Steering wheel audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Rear defrost/defogger -Windshield wiper heater -Cloth seats -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote trunk release -Full LED headlights -Alloy wheels with wheel covers -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499** -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
