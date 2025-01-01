Menu
-42,837km -No accident claims -BC local -Naturally aspirated 1.8L 4 cylinder engine combined with an electric motor that powers the rear wheels making 138HP -CVT -AWD -A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Steering wheel audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Rear defrost/defogger -Windshield wiper heater -Cloth seats -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote trunk release -Full LED headlights -Alloy wheels with wheel covers -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2023 Toyota Corolla

42,670 KM

Details Description

$32,980

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE AWD

12777392

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,670KM
VIN JTDBCMFE6P3013659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver (Met)
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UIAA13659
  • Mileage 42,670 KM

Vehicle Description

-42,837km -No accident claims -BC local -Naturally aspirated 1.8L 4 cylinder engine combined with an electric motor that powers the rear wheels making 138HP -CVT -AWD -A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Steering wheel audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Rear defrost/defogger -Windshield wiper heater -Cloth seats -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote trunk release -Full LED headlights -Alloy wheels with wheel covers -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499** -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$32,980

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2023 Toyota Corolla