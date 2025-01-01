$44,480+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL AWD
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$44,480
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black (Met)
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 27,377 KM
Vehicle Description
-27,383km -Naturally aspirated 2.5L 4 cylinder engine making 203HP -8 speed A/T -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane departure warning -Automatic headlights -Rain sensing wipers -Wiper defroster -Auto brake hold feature -Electronic parking brake -Leather seats -Heated and cooled front seats -Power driver seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote trunk release -LED headlights -Fog lamps -Sunroof -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
604-525-4667