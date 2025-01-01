Menu
Account
Sign In
-27,383km -Naturally aspirated 2.5L 4 cylinder engine making 203HP -8 speed A/T -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane departure warning -Automatic headlights -Rain sensing wipers -Wiper defroster -Auto brake hold feature -Electronic parking brake -Leather seats -Heated and cooled front seats -Power driver seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote trunk release -LED headlights -Fog lamps -Sunroof -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2023 Toyota RAV4

27,377 KM

Details Description

$44,480

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12848261

2023 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL AWD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 12848261
  2. 12848261
  3. 12848261
  4. 12848261
  5. 12848261
  6. 12848261
  7. 12848261
  8. 12848261
  9. 12848261
  10. 12848261
  11. 12848261
  12. 12848261
  13. 12848261
  14. 12848261
  15. 12848261
  16. 12848261
  17. 12848261
  18. 12848261
  19. 12848261
  20. 12848261
  21. 12848261
  22. 12848261
  23. 12848261
  24. 12848261
  25. 12848261
Contact Seller

$44,480

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,377KM
VIN 2T3J1RFV6PW352692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black (Met)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 27,377 KM

Vehicle Description

-27,383km -Naturally aspirated 2.5L 4 cylinder engine making 203HP -8 speed A/T -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane departure warning -Automatic headlights -Rain sensing wipers -Wiper defroster -Auto brake hold feature -Electronic parking brake -Leather seats -Heated and cooled front seats -Power driver seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote trunk release -LED headlights -Fog lamps -Sunroof -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2016 Honda Fit LX CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Honda Fit LX CVT 90,231 KM $16,980 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 101,698 KM $27,980 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Seltos LX FWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Kia Seltos LX FWD 42,178 KM $21,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,480

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2023 Toyota RAV4