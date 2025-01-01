Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota Venza

26,576 KM

Details

$51,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota Venza

Hybrid Venza Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12800911

2023 Toyota Venza

Hybrid Venza Limited

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 12800911
  2. 12800911
  3. 12800911
  4. 12800911
  5. 12800911
  6. 12800911
  7. 12800911
  8. 12800911
  9. 12800911
  10. 12800911
  11. 12800911
  12. 12800911
  13. 12800911
  14. 12800911
  15. 12800911
  16. 12800911
  17. 12800911
  18. 12800911
  19. 12800911
  20. 12800911
  21. 12800911
  22. 12800911
  23. 12800911
  24. 12800911
  25. 12800911
Contact Seller

$51,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,576KM
VIN JTEAAAAH7PJ138436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coastal Gray (Met)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 26,576 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2024 Kia Sportage LX AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Kia Sportage LX AWD 6,037 KM $29,980 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT 41,200 KM $26,980 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Civic Sedan EX at for sale in Burnaby, BC
2012 Honda Civic Sedan EX at 44,844 KM $16,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,980

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2023 Toyota Venza