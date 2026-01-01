$27,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline 1.5T 7sp at DSG w/ Tip 4M
2023 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline 1.5T 7sp at DSG w/ Tip 4M
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$27,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,986KM
VIN 3VVVX7B20PM352710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 19,986 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2024 BMW X1 xDrive28i 39,148 KM $37,980 + tax & lic
2024 BMW X1 xDrive28i 62,579 KM $33,980 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-e California Route 1 AWD 21,507 KM $38,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$27,980
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2023 Volkswagen Taos