2023 Volkswagen Taos

19,986 KM

Details

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing
Comfortline 1.5T 7sp at DSG w/ Tip 4M

13508513

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Used
19,986KM
VIN 3VVVX7B20PM352710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 19,986 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

2023 Volkswagen Taos