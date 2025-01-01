$35,558+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$35,558
+ taxes & licensing
Used
6,550KM
VIN 3VV8B7AX5PM100184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black Lthrette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBPA00184
- Mileage 6,550 KM
