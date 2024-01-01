Menu
Account
Sign In
2024 AGT BH50G Articulating Backhoe Loader, Kubota 3 cylinder, Diesel, 64 Bucket, 4 Manual Thumb, hydraulic outriggers. $18,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2024 AGT BH50G

Details Description

$18,870

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 AGT BH50G

Articulating Backhoe Loader Diesel New

Watch This Vehicle

2024 AGT BH50G

Articulating Backhoe Loader Diesel New

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11538306
  2. 11538306
  3. 11538306
  4. 11538306
  5. 11538306
  6. 11538306
  7. 11538306
  8. 11538306
  9. 11538306
  10. 11538306
  11. 11538306
  12. 11538306
  13. 11538306
  14. 11538306
  15. 11538306
  16. 11538306
  17. 11538306
  18. 11538306
  19. 11538306
  20. 11538306
  21. 11538306
  22. 11538306
  23. 11538306
  24. 11538306
  25. 11538306
  26. 11538306
  27. 11538306
Contact Seller

$18,870

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN BH50G24011401F

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2024 AGT BH50G Articulating Backhoe Loader, Kubota 3 cylinder, Diesel, 64" Bucket, 4" Manual Thumb, hydraulic outriggers. $18,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2024 Agt Ktt23 Stand On Skid Steer Track Loader 23HP Brand New for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Agt Ktt23 Stand On Skid Steer Track Loader 23HP Brand New 0 $7,910 + tax & lic
Used 2024 MachPro MP-S300 Stand on Skid Steer Brand New for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 MachPro MP-S300 Stand on Skid Steer Brand New 0 $7,910 + tax & lic
Used 2024 AGT LRT23 739cc Motor Stand on Skid Steer for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 AGT LRT23 739cc Motor Stand on Skid Steer 0 $7,910 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2024 AGT BH50G