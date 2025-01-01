Menu
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2024 Audi Q3

7,650 KM

$45,788

+ tax & licensing
2024 Audi Q3

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

12271508

2024 Audi Q3

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,788

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,650KM
VIN WA1EECF34R1097540

  • Exterior Colour Arkona White
  • Interior Colour Black W/Gray Stitching, Leather Seating Surfaces
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA97540
  • Mileage 7,650 KM

INTERIOR ELEMENTS IN GREY ALCANTARA
SONOS premium sound system
Black W/Gray Stitching, Leather Seating Surfaces
ARKONA WHITE
Navigation Package (Disc) No Longer Available For Factory Ordering As of March 11, 2024. *No Longer Factory Orderable, See Dealer For Current Availability*

2024 Audi Q3