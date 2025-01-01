Menu
10,900 KM

Details Description Features

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

12292473

2024 Audi Q3

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
10,900KM
VIN WA1EECF37R1033735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arkona White
  • Interior Colour Black W/Gray Stitching, Leather Seating Surfaces
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA33735
  • Mileage 10,900 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Black Optics Package
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
AUDI PHONEBOX
INTERIOR ELEMENTS IN GREY ALCANTARA
Black W/Gray Stitching, Leather Seating Surfaces
ARKONA WHITE
Navigation Package (Disc) No Longer Available For Factory Ordering As of March 11, 2024. *No Longer Factory Orderable, See Dealer For Current Availability*

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

