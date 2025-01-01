Menu
2024 Audi Q3

15,650 KM

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Audi Q3

Komfort 40 TFSI quattro

12712203

2024 Audi Q3

Komfort 40 TFSI quattro

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,650KM
VIN WA1AUCF32R1154397

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA54397
  • Mileage 15,650 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2024 Audi Q3