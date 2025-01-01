$41,888+ taxes & licensing
2024 Audi Q3
Komfort 40 TFSI quattro
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,650KM
VIN WA1AUCF32R1154397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA54397
- Mileage 15,650 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
