$52,999+ tax & licensing
2024 Audi Q4 e-tron
50 quattro
2024 Audi Q4 e-tron
50 quattro
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,650KM
VIN WA1K2AFZ6RP013736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pebble Gray
- Interior Colour BLACK, FINE NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA13736
- Mileage 33,650 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Black Optics Package
BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
PEBBLE GRAY
2024 Audi Q4 e-tron