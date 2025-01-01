Menu
2024 Audi Q4 e-tron

33,650 KM

Details Features

$52,999

+ tax & licensing
2024 Audi Q4 e-tron

50 quattro

12402672

2024 Audi Q4 e-tron

50 quattro

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,650KM
VIN WA1K2AFZ6RP013736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pebble Gray
  • Interior Colour BLACK, FINE NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA13736
  • Mileage 33,650 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Black Optics Package
BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
PEBBLE GRAY

