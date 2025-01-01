Menu
2024 Audi Q4 e-tron

24,700 KM

Details Features

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Audi Q4 e-tron

Sportback 50 quattro

12694431

2024 Audi Q4 e-tron

Sportback 50 quattro

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,700KM
VIN WA122AFZ2RP002779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black, Leather Seating Surfaces (Offered Until 9.2
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UEBA02779
  • Mileage 24,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC
Black, Leather Seating Surfaces (Offered Until 9.29.2023)

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2024 Audi Q4 e-tron