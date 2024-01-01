Menu
Account
Sign In
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2024 Audi Q5

4,500 KM

Details Description Features

$50,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Audi Q5

Komfort 45 TFSI quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Audi Q5

Komfort 45 TFSI quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 11253062
  2. 11253062
  3. 11253062
  4. 11253062
  5. 11253062
  6. 11253062
  7. 11253062
  8. 11253062
  9. 11253062
  10. 11253062
  11. 11253062
  12. 11253062
  13. 11253062
  14. 11253062
  15. 11253062
  16. 11253062
  17. 11253062
  18. 11253062
  19. 11253062
  20. 11253062
  21. 11253062
  22. 11253062
  23. 11253062
  24. 11253062
Contact Seller

$50,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
4,500KM
Used
VIN WA1AAAFYXR2002788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Manhattan Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8Q5GR02788
  • Mileage 4,500 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
MANHATTAN GRAY METALLIC
Vorsprung Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2010 BMW 328i xDrive Sedan for sale in Burnaby, BC
2010 BMW 328i xDrive Sedan 185,400 KM $9,321 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi A5 Sportback 45 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi A5 Sportback 45 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic 50 KM $49,880 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Audi Q3 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Audi Q3 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro 7,750 KM $51,820 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$50,991

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2024 Audi Q5