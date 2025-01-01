Menu
2024 Audi Q5

5,700 KM

Details Features

$56,998

+ tax & licensing
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro 7sp S Tronic

12342957

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,700KM
VIN WA1EAAFY2R2112512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8Q5GR12512
  • Mileage 5,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
DAYTONA GRAY PEARL
WHEELS: 8.0J X 20" 5-V-SPOKE STAR DESIGN
Gloss Black Competition Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
