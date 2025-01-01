Menu
2024 Audi Q5

8,400 KM

Details Features

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Audi Q5

Technik 45 TFSI quattro 7sp S Tronic

12622518

2024 Audi Q5

Technik 45 TFSI quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,400KM
VIN WA1FAAFY5R2150773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Florett Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8Q5GR50773
  • Mileage 8,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Park Assist
BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
FLORETT SILVER METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

