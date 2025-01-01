Menu
2024 Audi Q5

52,050 KM

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Audi Q5

Komfort 45 TFSI quattro 7sp S Tronic

12694434

2024 Audi Q5

Komfort 45 TFSI quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,050KM
VIN WA1AAAFY2R2067473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Manhattan Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTRA67473
  • Mileage 52,050 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

MANHATTAN GRAY METALLIC

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

