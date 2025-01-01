Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Audi Q7

16,800 KM

Details Features

$76,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Audi Q7

Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro

Watch This Vehicle
12464194

2024 Audi Q7

Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$76,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,800KM
VIN WA1MXBF7XRD003310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA03310
  • Mileage 16,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Black Optics Package
Sunshades for Rear Doors
OAK GRAY INTERIOR INLAYS
BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
UNIVERSAL TRAFFIC RECORDER FRONT DASHCAM
TRAILER HITCH (7,700LBS)
Wheels: 9.5J X 21" 5-Double-Spoke Modular-Design

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2021 Audi S7 2.9T quattro Ultra Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi S7 2.9T quattro Ultra Tiptronic 52,600 KM $64,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 77,400 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 BMW X5 xDrive45e for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 BMW X5 xDrive45e 81,950 KM $61,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$76,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2024 Audi Q7