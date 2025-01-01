$76,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Audi Q7
Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro
2024 Audi Q7
Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$76,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,800KM
VIN WA1MXBF7XRD003310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA03310
- Mileage 16,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Black Optics Package
Sunshades for Rear Doors
OAK GRAY INTERIOR INLAYS
BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
UNIVERSAL TRAFFIC RECORDER FRONT DASHCAM
TRAILER HITCH (7,700LBS)
Wheels: 9.5J X 21" 5-Double-Spoke Modular-Design
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2021 Audi S7 2.9T quattro Ultra Tiptronic 52,600 KM $64,999 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 77,400 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
2022 BMW X5 xDrive45e 81,950 KM $61,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$76,998
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2024 Audi Q7