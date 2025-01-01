Menu
2024 Audi RS 4

16,650 KM

Details Features

$144,999

+ tax & licensing
12285600

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
16,650KM
VIN WU1ARBF17RD001466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black W/Black Stitching, Valcona Leather Seating S
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA01466
  • Mileage 16,650 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Black Optics Package
DAYTONA GRAY PEARL EFFECT
Black W/Black Stitching, Valcona Leather Seating Surfaces

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Audi RS 4