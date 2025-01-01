Menu
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

2024 Cadillac CT5-V

4,150 KM

Details Description

$127,999

+ tax & licensing
2024 Cadillac CT5-V

4dr Sdn Blackwing

12206814

2024 Cadillac CT5-V

4dr Sdn Blackwing

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$127,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
4,150KM
VIN 1G6D35R66R0810326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coastal Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Sky Cool Grey With Jet Black Accents, Leather Seat
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA10326
  • Mileage 4,150 KM

Vehicle Description

