2024 CATERPILLAR 306
E2 Compact Radius Excavator
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description
2024 Caterpillar 306 E2 Compact Radius Excavator
Features:
The Cat® 306 CR Mini Excavator delivers maximum power and performance
in a mini size to help you work in a wide range of applications.
ALL DAY COMFORT
Your choice of a canopy (availability dependent on region) or a sealed
and pressurized cab equipped with an improved air conditioning
system, adjustable wrist rests and a suspension seat to help keep
you working comfortably all day long.
EASY TO OPERATE
Controls are easy to use and the intuitive Next Generation Monitor
provides customizable machine operator preferences and easy to read
machine information.
STICK STEER TRAVEL MODE
Moving around the job site is even easier with Cat Stick Steer.
Easily switch from traditional travel controls with levers and pedals
to joystick controls with a push of a button. The benefit of less effort
and improved control is in your hands!
BIG PERFORMANCE IN A MINI DESIGN
Increased lifting, swinging, travel and multi-functioning performance
help you get the job done more efficiently.
SAFETY ON THE JOB SITE
Your safety is our top priority. The Cat Mini Excavator is designed to
help keep you safe on the job. An optional back-up camera, courtesy
work lights and a fluorescent retractable seat belt are just a few of
the safety features weve built into the machine.
SIMPLE SERVICE FOR LESS DOWNTIME
Maintenance is quick and easy on the Cat Mini Excavator.
Routine check points are easy to access at ground level with
grouped service points and robust service panels.
LOWER OPERATING COSTS
Equipped with features such as auto idle, auto engine shutdown,
and efficient hydraulics with a variable displacement pump, the
Cat Mini Excavator was designed with reducing your operating
costs in mind.
CHOICES
Configure the machine to meet your specific application needs with
a straight blade, angle blade, or Extra Tool Carrier (XTC).
Engine Model Cat C2.4 Turbo
Rated Net Power @ 2,200 rpm
U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final/EU Stage V 41.7 kW 55.9 hp
ISO 9249/EEC 80/1269
Gross Power
ISO 14396 43.2 kW 57.9 hp
Bore 87 mm 3.4 in
Stroke 102.4 mm 4 in
Displacement 2.43 L 148 in3
Weights
Minimum Operating Weight with Canopy* 6410 kg 14,134 lb
Maximum Operating Weight with Canopy** 7090 kg 15,633 lb
Minimum Operating Weight with Cab* 6470 kg 14,266 lb
Maximum Operating Weight with Cab** 7150 kg 15,766
