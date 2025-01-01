Menu
This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck is a rear-wheel drive model powered by a 5.3L V8 engine and paired with an automatic transmission. It features an 8-foot long box bed, tow package, and modern conveniences like Apple CarPlay, lane assist, auto stop/start, and an automatic tailgate. Inside, youll find cloth seating, dual glove box storage, USB and Type C charging ports, push-button start, and air conditioning. With a GVWR suited for light-duty hauling and a full suite of comfort and safety features, this long box Silverado is well-suited for commercial or utility use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $38,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

13,680 KM

$38,880

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck with 8-Foot Long Box and Tow Package

13144234

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck with 8-Foot Long Box and Tow Package

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$38,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,680KM
VIN 3GCNAAED2RG369360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 13,680 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Towing Preparation Package
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$38,880

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500