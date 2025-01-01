Menu
This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck is a 4WD regular cab model powered by a 2.7L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. It features an 8-foot long box with a 6-foot width, making it well-suited for hauling tools, equipment, or materials. The truck includes a tow package, backup camera, Apple CarPlay, engine push start, and USB/Type-C/12V inputs. Additional convenience features include automatic windows, door locks, mirrors, air conditioning, cruise control, and an AM/FM radio. This truck is well-suited for daily work demands.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

45,658 KM

$44,580

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck 4WD with 8-Foot Long Box

13148110

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck 4WD with 8-Foot Long Box

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$44,580

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,658KM
VIN 3GCNDAEK6RG125426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 45,658 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck is a 4WD regular cab model powered by a 2.7L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. It features an 8-foot long box with a 6-foot width, making it well-suited for hauling tools, equipment, or materials. The truck includes a tow package, backup camera, Apple CarPlay, engine push start, and USB/Type-C/12V inputs. Additional convenience features include automatic windows, door locks, mirrors, air conditioning, cruise control, and an AM/FM radio. This truck is well-suited for daily work demands. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $44,580.00 plus $375 processing fee, $44,955.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Towing Preparation Package
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$44,580

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500